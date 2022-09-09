Seven killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps

Seven people including a policeman and a minor child have been killed and at least nine others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Bhola, Khulna, Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj and Moulvibazar, in three days.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A madrasa teacher was killed after being crushed by a tractor in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abul Khair, 35, son of late Samsul Haque, a resident of Kuralia Village in the upazila. He was a teacher of Baitul Falah Madrasa in the area.

Police and local sources said Abul Khair was going to the madrasa from the house in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, a tractor coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Dolil Uddin Khair Hat area at around 10 am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the tractor, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

KHULNA: A police official was killed after being hit by a truck in the city early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Haque, 54, hailed from Jashore District. He used to work as sub-inspector posted at Khan Jahan Ali PS under Khulna Metropolitan Police.

Khan Jahan Ali PS OC Kamal Hossain said a speedy truck hit Abdul Haque at around 12:05am when he was patrolling in Afil Gate area, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and immediately taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: Three people have been killed and at least nine others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Bachchu Molla, 50, hailed from Khulna District, Rashedul Islam, 40, son of late Obaidul Islam of Boroguni Village in Chitalmari Upazila of Bagerhat, and Sekendar Ali Sheikh, 18, son of Abul Hossain Sheikh of Patgati Village in Terkhada of Khulna.

Kashiani Bhatiapara Highway PS Inspector Abu Nayem Md Toffazzal Haque said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Diganta Paribahan' hit a roadside excavator after losing its control over the steering on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Dumuria area at around 10:30 pm, which left two people dead on the spot and at least 10 others injured.

Six of the injured were admitted to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where another died while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies, the official added.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 4, son of Merajul Islam, a resident of Lalapur Village under Boalia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Mohammad Ali was playing in front of the house at Lalapur on the Rohanpur-Bholahat road at around 1pm. At that time, a paddy-laden trolley hit him, leaving the child critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mohammad Ali dead.

Gomastapur PS OC Almas Ali Sarker confirmed the incident.

JURI, MOULVIBAZAR: A freedom fighter (FF) was killed in a road accident in Juri Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jamir Ali, 70, a resident of Halgara Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Jamir Ali came out after prayers from Halgra Mosque on the Juri-Lathitila road area at around 4:30pm.

At that time, a speedy motorcycle hit him, leaving him seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Juri PS OC Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the incident.











