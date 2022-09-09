UK, Ukraine to be invited to EU Political Community summit

BRUSSELS, Sept 8: Britain, Ukraine and Turkey should be among the non-EU countries invited to attend the first meeting of the European Political Community in Prague next month, European sources said Wednesday.

"Invitations will be sent out soon" for the summit on October 6, and the leaders of the six Western Balkan countries, Norway, Switzerland Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are also expected to receive them, the sources said.

The 27 EU nations will automatically be invited.

The idea for the new forum, the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron, is to provide a platform for political dialogue and cooperation, and is set to include countries aspiring to join the EU. -AFP











