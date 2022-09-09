Video
Anger over bloated new Sri Lanka government

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

COLOMBO, Sept 8: Sri Lanka added 37 new senior posts to its government on Thursday, sparking a social media backlash over "useless" public spending in the middle of its worst economic crisis on record.
The country of 22 million has suffered months of rampant inflation, severe shortages of essential goods and widespread protests, pushing it to default on its foreign debt in April.
The 37 new state ministers will not accept their modest salaries, but they are entitled to three cars each with fuel, state housing, bodyguards, salaries for personal staff and free stamps, the government said.
On social media, some Sri Lankans vented frustration over the use of public funds.
"No pot to pee... but 37 state ministers!" tweeted user Soraya Deen.
Mirhani Rahees added on the platform: "Spending on these useless state ministers... we have to tighten our belts. There goes my tax money in flames."    -AFP


