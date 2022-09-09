

Royal Mail postal workers hold placards and chant slogans as they stand











Royal Mail postal workers hold placards and chant slogans as they stand on a picket line outside a delivery office, in north London, on September 8 during a strike. The Royal Mail postal workers will be on strike on September 8 and September 9 to ask for a pay rise taking into account both the cost-of-living crisis and the contribution of postal workers during the Covid pandemic according to the Communication Workers Union. photo : AFP