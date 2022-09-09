India, China troops begin disengagement from key standoff point in Ladakh

NEW DELHI, Sept 8: Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control are likely to return to pre-2020 positions, sources have said, as the 16th round of military talks between the two sides yielded some results.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over transgressions by the Chinese army in multiple areas. The situation worsened after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The two sides have also started withdrawing from Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh after reaching a consensus in the 16th round of military talks, the two sides said in a joint statement this evening.

"On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the joint statement said.

The 16th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China were held on July 17. Before that, the two sides met for talks in March. -NDTV











