Blinken discusses military aid on surprise visit to Kyiv

KYIV, Sept 8: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday made a surprise trip to Kyiv as the United States unveiled nearly $2.7 billion in new military support to Ukraine and neighbours to face Russia. Blinken travelled in secrecy on his second trip to Kyiv since the Russian invasion in February.

"The secretary very much wanted to come on this trip now because it's such a consequential moment for Ukraine," a senior US official accompanying Blinken said.

She pointed to Ukraine's counter-offensive nearly seven months into the invasion, with President Zelensky announcing Wednesday that Kyiv had retaken several places in the Kharkiv region. -AFP









