Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Graham Potter hot favourite to replace sacked Tuchel at Chelsea

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

LONDON, SEPT 8: Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is odds-on favourite to take over at Chelsea following the surprise sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the season.
Potter, the former Swansea City and Ostersunds coach, held talks with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy on Wednesday after Brighton gave the 47-year-old permission to meet them, British media reports said.
Potter, who has been touted as a future England manager, has won many admirers for his attractive playing style and has Brighton sitting fourth in the early Premier League table despite operating on a small budget.
The Englishman could be in place as early as Chelsea's derby at Fulham on Saturday, reports said.
Tuchel was axed on Wednesday despite the German coach leading Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and dealing with the fallout from the turbulent end to former owner Roman Abramovich's reign.
Chelsea, bought by Todd Boehly's consortium in late May, defended the timing of the decision, which is understood to have been agreed before a shock 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday.
"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club
forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," Chelsea said in a statement.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Napoli thump troubled Liverpool in stunning Champions League return
Graham Potter hot favourite to replace sacked Tuchel at Chelsea
Lewandowski scores hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Plzen
Mettro Express joins as 6th team of franchise hockey
New Zealand out for 82 as Australia win 2nd ODI and series
Tigers to face off Afghanistan, South Africa in T20 WC warm-up
Arrest warrant issued for Nepal cricket captain over alleged rape
No special camp for Tigers in Australia


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft