Graham Potter hot favourite to replace sacked Tuchel at Chelsea

LONDON, SEPT 8: Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is odds-on favourite to take over at Chelsea following the surprise sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the season.

Potter, the former Swansea City and Ostersunds coach, held talks with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy on Wednesday after Brighton gave the 47-year-old permission to meet them, British media reports said.

Potter, who has been touted as a future England manager, has won many admirers for his attractive playing style and has Brighton sitting fourth in the early Premier League table despite operating on a small budget.

The Englishman could be in place as early as Chelsea's derby at Fulham on Saturday, reports said.

Tuchel was axed on Wednesday despite the German coach leading Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and dealing with the fallout from the turbulent end to former owner Roman Abramovich's reign.

Chelsea, bought by Todd Boehly's consortium in late May, defended the timing of the decision, which is understood to have been agreed before a shock 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club

forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," Chelsea said in a statement. -AFP











