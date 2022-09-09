Video
Mettro Express joins as 6th team of franchise hockey

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

Mettro express has confirmed their participation as the sixth team of hockey's franchise tournament Bangladesh Champions Trophy.
The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) on Thursday announced the
name of the sixth team, three days after the agreement with the sponsor
organisation.
BHF's acting general secretary Mohammad Yusuf informed that Mettro Express would buy the sixth team of franchise hockey.
Six out of eight divisions of the country will participate in this franchise hockey for the first time.
Monarch Mark, Acme, Walton, Saif Powertech, Rupayan Group and Metro Express will form the divisional teams. The BHF has decided to organize the maiden franchise-based tournament to bring back the lost popularity of hockey.     -BSS


