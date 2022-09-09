Video
New Zealand out for 82 as Australia win 2nd ODI and series

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

CAIRNS, SEPT 8: Top-ranked New Zealand collapsed to 82 all out in the face of scintillating bowling Thursday as Australia won the second one-day international by 113 runs to seal the Chappell-Hadlee series in Cairns.   
Australia clinched a thrilling opening match on Tuesday by two wickets with the three-match showdown now destined for a dead rubber on Sunday.
Spinner Adam Zampa weaved his magic for 5-35 while paceman Sean Abbott, in the side for the injured Cameron Green, bowled an amazing 28 consecutive dot balls, conceding just one run from five overs with two wickets. Mitchell Starc chipped in with 2-12 in a comprehensive thrashing with 17 overs to spare.
"We knew we had got to a total we could defend, we just needed to be ultra disciplined with the ball, and we did that from ball one," said Australia captain Aaron Finch.
"Once we started to build some pressure, we felt it would be harder to score as the game went on."
Trent Boult had snared four wickets and Matt Henry three as New Zealand restricted Australia to 195-9 after winning the toss and putting them into bat. The under-pressure Finch failed again, out for a duck, but Steve Smith hit 61 and Starc (38 not out) and Josh Hazlewood (23 not out) added vital late runs.
It nevertheless appeared to be a catchable target, but the chase began disastrously for the visitors when Martin Guptill (two) got a thick edge to Starc in the opening over and Finch took the catch.    -AFP


