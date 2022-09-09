Video
No special camp for Tigers in Australia

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will not arrange any special camp for the Tigers in Australia, considering their hectic schedule ahead of the T20 World Cup.
The week-long preparation camp was supposed to be set up in Adelaide to aid the national team to acclimatize with the Australian condition. But in a latest move, the BCB backed out from the decision.
Bangladesh will play a tri-nation series in New Zealand in the first week of October, where Pakistan are the other team. From there, they will move Australia directly.
Bangladesh's World Cup mission will start from October 24.
Beforehand, they will also play two warm-up matches where Bangladesh's opponents are Afghanistan (October 17) and South Africa (October 19). Mainly because of these two practice matches, Bangladesh's week-long camp won't be held as the team management believes the more practice session along with the warm-up matches will make the players exhausted.
"Due to the tri-nation series and the two ICC warm-up matches, the cricketers will be playing continuously," Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus said on Thursday.
"There is no opportunity to camp during this time. We want to use the opportunity to play matches instead of practice. This will give the cricketers a chance to prepare better."
The World Cup will be held in Australia from October 16. Bangladesh will play the World Cup directly unlike the previous edition where they had to play the qualifying round. They are drawn in Group-2, where they will get Asian powerhouses India and Pakistan, the ever consistent South Africa and the two teams, qualifying from the first round.
Bangladesh will start their World Cup mission on October 24, taking on the runners-up of Group-A in Hobart. Their second match is against South Africa in Sydney on October 27 after which they will face off Group-B champions at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 30. Bangladesh then will take on subcontinent powerhouse India on November 2 and Pakistan on November 6. Adelaide will host both of the matches.     -BSS


