Tigresses vow to cross Qualifier hurdle to ensure T20 WC



Bangladesh Women's Team Manager and Selector Monjurul Islam, Captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti and young allrounder Marufa Akhtar at a media conference before the team's departure for the UAE to participate in the ICC Women's T20 Qualifiers. photo:: screenshot

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier starts on September 18 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be played at two venues-Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval. The Group matches will take place on September 18, 19, 21 , followed by the playoffs with the final on September 25. The top two teams will qualify for the main event to be held in South Africa in February-March 2023.

Bangladesh women's team has been regularly participating in T20 World Cup since 2014. But they have only one win in 16 matches in the main event and the victory came when they beat Sri Lanka by three runs. However, in the qualifiers, Bangladesh was the champion in 2016 and 2020, and became runner-up in 2018.

Bangladesh wants to maintain this level of consistency in this qualifying round as well.

"Our first goal is to qualify. Of course we want to be champions (in the qualifiers). If we can play as a team and the players can do their job properly, then we can qualify," captain Nigar Sultana Joty said on Thursday.

The unity is the great strength of this team, said captain Joty.

"We have been playing together for a long time. So everyone knows about everyone's game and we have faith in ourselves. This unity makes us confident."

Women cricketers have left the country on Thursday to cope with the conditions in the UAE. There will be a camp till September 12.

The captain said that this camp will help the women cricketers of Bangladesh a lot.

"We have never played in the UAE before. The condition there is not like Bangladesh. So it will be difficult to adapt. That's why we are going there early. This camp will be very beneficial for us," she added.

Bangladesh are drawn in Group 'A' along with Ireland, Scotland and USA. Group 'B' consists of Thailand, Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea and United Arab Emirates. Bangladesh's first opponent is Ireland and the match will be on September 18. The very next day, Bangladesh will enter the field against Scotland. On September 21, Bangladesh will take on USA.

Bangladesh team:

Nigar Sultana Joty (captain and wk), Sharmin Akhtar Supta, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Haque Pinki, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mandal, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostari, Nahida Akhtar, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akhtar Meghla and Marufa Akhtar. -BSS











