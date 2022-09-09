Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigresses vow to cross Qualifier hurdle to ensure T20 WC

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

Bangladesh Women's Team Manager and Selector Monjurul Islam, Captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti and young allrounder Marufa Akhtar at a media conference before the team's departure for the UAE to participate in the ICC Women's T20 Qualifiers. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh Women's Team Manager and Selector Monjurul Islam, Captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti and young allrounder Marufa Akhtar at a media conference before the team's departure for the UAE to participate in the ICC Women's T20 Qualifiers. photo:: screenshot

The Bangladesh national women's cricket team vowed to play the T20 World Cup in South Africa by being the champions in the Qualifiers.
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier starts on September 18 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be played at two venues-Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval. The Group matches will take place on September 18, 19, 21 , followed by the playoffs with the final on September 25. The top two teams will qualify for the main event to be held in South Africa in February-March 2023.
Bangladesh women's team has been regularly participating in T20 World Cup since 2014. But they have only one win in 16 matches in the main event and the victory came when they beat Sri Lanka by three runs. However, in the qualifiers, Bangladesh was the champion in 2016 and 2020, and became runner-up in 2018.
Bangladesh wants to maintain this level of consistency in this qualifying round as well.
"Our first goal is to qualify. Of course we want to be champions (in the qualifiers). If we can play as a team and the players can do their job properly, then we can qualify," captain Nigar Sultana Joty said on Thursday.
The unity is the great strength of this team, said captain Joty.
"We have been playing together for a long time. So everyone knows about everyone's game and we have faith in ourselves. This unity makes us confident."
Women cricketers have left the country on Thursday to cope with the conditions in the UAE. There will be a camp till September 12.
The captain said that this camp will help the women cricketers of Bangladesh a lot.
"We have never played in the UAE before. The condition there is not like Bangladesh. So it will be difficult to adapt. That's why we are going there early. This camp will be very beneficial for us," she added.
Bangladesh are drawn in Group 'A' along with Ireland, Scotland and USA. Group 'B' consists of Thailand, Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea and United Arab Emirates. Bangladesh's first opponent is Ireland and the match will be on September 18. The very next day, Bangladesh will enter the field against Scotland. On September 21, Bangladesh will take on USA.
Bangladesh team:
Nigar Sultana Joty (captain and wk), Sharmin Akhtar Supta, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Haque Pinki, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mandal, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostari, Nahida Akhtar, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akhtar Meghla and Marufa Akhtar.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Napoli thump troubled Liverpool in stunning Champions League return
Graham Potter hot favourite to replace sacked Tuchel at Chelsea
Lewandowski scores hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Plzen
Mettro Express joins as 6th team of franchise hockey
New Zealand out for 82 as Australia win 2nd ODI and series
Tigers to face off Afghanistan, South Africa in T20 WC warm-up
Arrest warrant issued for Nepal cricket captain over alleged rape
No special camp for Tigers in Australia


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft