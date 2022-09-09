Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!

Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform for local football fans, is going through a crisis nowadays after six years of its establishment in 2016.

The founding General Secretary of BFSF Shahadat Hossain Jubayer has already resigned from the post after the other executive members dishonoured him in meetings. Decisions were made without his consent after which this diehard fan and organiser of local football said goodbye to his own organisation.

After the resignation of its general secretary, the condition in the forum became more complex. Forum president and senior journalist Qazi Shaheedul Alam who lost his beloved father a few days back is also in discomfort. Many of the members of the executive body are divided into groups.

With all these, the organisation which has a good reputation in many aspects is passing a hard time now. Probably, that's what the dramatis personae from behind wanted to happen so that they could have profited from the situation.

A source inside said that all these started when a top executive demanded a large amount of money from the fund given by the Bashundhara Group to arrange the BFSF Academy Cup a few months back so that he could use it for personal business and the then general secretary didn't agree to the such immoral request. The source said that then the top official began assembling a group inside the organisation. At the same time, a few Boro Bhai (big brothers) from the club area is steering the disagreement between the executive members.

It was learned that a certain someone, a boro bhai, from the area is having an ambition of becoming the president of a well-organised organisation like Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum and for that, he is playing role in the happening from behind.

Shahadat Hossain founded the Forum in March 2014 and Qazi Shaheed joined and became president in 2016. The two jointly take the newbie organisation to a new level. In the last few years, the Supporters' Forum not only became the largest platform for local football fans but also contributed to local football.

Academy Cup events arranged by the forum helped lots of booters from different parts of the country demonstrate and prove their skills and talents to the federation, clubs and spectators. Besides, a pioneer football team run by the forum had given an arena to new talents to be groomed for the coming days.

With the dilemma going on with the organisation, everything good in there is likely to be ruined. Is the Forum going to succumb to greed for post, power and honour? Time will say.











