Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Ex-SP Babul lodges complaint against 6 PBI officials

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 8: Sacked SP Babul Akhtar appealed to a Chattogram court to register a case against six police officials including the PBI (Police Bureau Investigation) chief and Additional IG Banaj Kumar on Thursday for torture and attempt to murder him. The case has been filed with Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Dr. Begum Jebunnesa .
Other accused are, PBI SP Najmul Hasan, official Naima Sultana, Inspector Santosh Kumar Chakma, Inspector AKM Mohiuddin Selim, and Inspector Kazi Enayet Kabir.
The court has fixed the date of hearing of the case on September 19. Babul Akhtar alleged that the accused had tortured him during his remand.
Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) found the involvement of sacked SP Babul Akhtar with the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu in their investigation. According to a report, Babul Akhtar hired some professional killers at Taka 3 lakh to kill his wife Mitu.


