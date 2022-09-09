Video
Friday, 9 September, 2022
Home Back Page

BNP’s movement means creating anarchy: Quader

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM


Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the movement of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) means instigating terrorist acts and anarchy in the name of occupying the streets.
"The traditional character of BNP is hindering the country's democratic culture. Instead of staying beside the country's people amid the global crisis, they (BNP leaders) are involved in anti-state and anti-government activities," he said in a statement.  Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP is hatching conspiracy to oust a democratic government, capitalising on the global economic crisis.
At the same time, he said, the BNP is now becoming an anti-state and anti-people party by waging a movement against the incumbent government.
The BNP's inherent nature is now exposed to the people and that is why it is trying to seize the state power in any way, the AL general secretary said.
The BNP is demanding the resignation of the government although it is isolated from the people, he added.
Quader said the BNP has deployed its terrorist forces to create an unstable situation in the country and their terrorist acts are putting the security of public properties and lives at risk.
He said the BNP is trying to protect its terrorist forces voicing allegations that the government is suppressing opposition parties.
"In all the areas of the country where they (BNP men) are carrying out terrorist acts, the law enforcing agencies are taking action against terrorists with specific allegations," the road transport and bridges minister said.
He said the AL does not believe in suppressing the opposition opinion because it thinks that the country's people are the only source of politics and power.    -BSS


