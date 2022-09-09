Video
BNP holds talks with Canadian  Political Counsellor Bradley

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP leaders held meeting with Canadian Political Councilor Bradely Courts on Thursday, a day after paying a courtesy call on British High Commissioner in Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson.
BNP delegation team lead by the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir held 2 hours meeting with Robert Chatterton Dickson at Gulshan BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.   
After the meeting Canadian Political Councilor refused to talk to reporters.
BNP Organising Secretary Shama Obayed said, "One month ago Canadian Political Councilor appointed to Bangladesh. Today he came for a courtesy call with us. We have discussed about the overall present situation of the country."
"Robert Chatterton Dickson wants to know about our human rights situation and political oppression against the opposition party. We tell him what is happening here," she said and added, "It's a regular diplomatic activity of our party."







