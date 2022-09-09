ABU runs illegally: UGC

University Grants Commission (UGC) said that there is no legal basis for the activities of America Bangladesh University (ABU) in Bangladesh. At the same time, the UGC advised the students not to take admission to this university.

The UGC has given this suggestion in view of the recommendations of the inquiry committee formed on the issue of America Bangladesh University. The investigation report has been sent to the Ministry of Education on Thursday, said a press release.

Besides, the UGC said that the activities of the university are creating a negative image of the country's higher education globally.

In this regard, UGC member Professor Dr Biswajit Chand said, "This University has no VC, Pro-VC and Treasurer appointed by the President since 2006. The university currently has no valid authority. Besides, these academic programmes have lost validity as all the curriculum of the university has expired."

America Bangladesh University received temporary permission to establish and to operate on 19 August 2002 through the Ministry of Education. In 2006, the government announced the closure of America Bangladesh University due to failure to comply with the conditions of the temporary permit and fails to ensure quality education.











