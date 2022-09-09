Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

ABU runs illegally: UGC

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Staff Correspondent

University Grants Commission (UGC) said that there is no legal basis for the activities of America Bangladesh University (ABU) in Bangladesh. At the same time, the UGC advised the students not to take admission to this university.
The UGC has given this suggestion in view of the recommendations of the inquiry committee formed on the issue of America Bangladesh University. The investigation report has been sent to the Ministry of Education on Thursday, said a press release.
Besides, the UGC said that the activities of the university are creating a negative image of the country's higher education globally.
In this regard, UGC member Professor Dr Biswajit Chand said, "This University has no VC, Pro-VC and Treasurer appointed by the President since 2006. The university currently has no valid authority. Besides, these academic programmes have lost validity as all the curriculum of the university has expired."
America Bangladesh University received temporary permission to establish and to operate on 19 August 2002 through the Ministry of Education. In 2006, the government announced the closure of America Bangladesh University due to failure to comply with the conditions of the temporary permit and fails to ensure quality education.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 275 more hospitalised
Ex-SP Babul lodges complaint against 6 PBI officials
Hili Land Port which has hitherto been used by at least 300 travellers
BNP’s movement means creating anarchy: Quader
BNP holds talks with Canadian  Political Counsellor Bradley
ABU runs illegally: UGC
Dhaka N-S city Swechchhasebak League form full committees
Pallabi ASI, two others remanded


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft