Dhaka N-S city Swechchhasebak League form full committees

While the three-year committees of Dhaka North and South city Swechchhasebak League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League, are passing their ending period according to the party constitution, right then the two vital units have formed their 100-member full committees on Wednesday.

After passing two years and nine months of their conference the two units of Swechchhasebak League announced full committees while their next conference is knocking at the door. The two units were run by only President and Secretary so far from the last conference. The last conference of the Dhaka North-South city Swechchhasebak League was held on November 11 and 12 in 2019. In addition to the election of the new central leadership of the Awami Swechchhasebak League on November 16, the new leadership was also elected in the North and South units of Dhaka city.

Ishaq Miah and Anisur Rahman Nayeem became the President and the General Secretary of North Swechchhasebak League while Kamrul Hasan Ripon was elected as South President and Tariq Sayeed as General Secretary. According to the constitution, these three-year committees will complete their tenure in the upcoming November this year.

Regarding the formation of two city unit committees Swechchhasebak League central General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu told the Daily Observer, "We have formed committees with coordination of youth and old. Sacrificing leaders and former Chhatra League leaders were given priority in committee formation."











