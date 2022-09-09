Video
Pallabi ASI, two others remanded

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Court Correspondent

Three people including Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Pallabi Police Station Mahbubul Alam were placed on a two-day remand each in a case filed over their alleged attempt to frame one innocent man in a drugs case by putting Yaba tablets into his pocket.
The other two remanded accused are Md Rubel and Md Sohel Rana, informants of Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahbubul Alam.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi passed the order as Cantonment police station Sub-Inspector Md Anwar Hossain, also the investigation officer of the case produced the accused before the court seeking seven days remand each.
The defence however, argued for cancelling the remand plea and granting bail prayer of the accused.
The case statement is that the three accused recently stopped pedestrian Khalilur Rahman near Cantonment Rail Station. Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahbubul took the packet of Yaba tablets from one of his informants and put it into the pocket of Khalilur.  In spite of detaining him from Khilkhet area, Mahbubul showed Khalil arrested at his police station.
The CCTV footage of the whole incident however, was broadcast in TV news, making the police to file case against one of their own. Cantonment Police filed the case under narcotics control act against Mahbubul and two of his cronies.


