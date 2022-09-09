Newly-elected BAIRA EC takes over charge

The newly-elected executive committee of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) has taken charge to run the apex body of the country's recruiting agencies for next two years.

In a charge handing over ceremony organized on Thursday at BAIRA's Eskaton Office, Commerce Ministry appointed administrator Mohammad Daudul Islam, also joint secretary of the Ministry, handed over the charge to newly-elected President Md Abul Bashar and Secretary General Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman. Former President Md Noor Ali, also one of its founders, attended as chief guest.

Noor Ali urged the members of Malaysia Syndicate to distribute the migrants sending work, he said that all of the recruiting agencies owners, who have licences, should be given chance to send migrants to the worker receiving countries including the Malaysian market.

In the election of BAIRA held on September 3, the BAIRA Sammilito Oikya Parishad led by Noor Ali and Abul Bashar got absolute majority with 23 EC members post vying for its 27 posts. Its rival panel BAIRA Sammilito Ganatantrik Jote got the rest four posts.

Later on September 4, the office bearers of the new committee were elected from the 27 EC members.

Among others, BAIRA Senior Vice President Reaz Ul Islam, Vice Presidents Noman Chowdhury, Mohammad Abu Zafar and Abul Barakat Bhuiyan, Joint Secretaries Mohammad Fakhrul Islam, Akbar Hossain Monju and Tipu Sultan, Finance Secretary Mizanur Rahman, EC members Shahadat Hossain and Ali Haider Chowdhury were present at the event.











