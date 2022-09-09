Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Newly-elected BAIRA EC takes over charge

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Staff Correspondent

The newly-elected executive committee of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) has taken charge to run the apex body of the country's recruiting agencies for next two years.
In a charge handing over ceremony organized on Thursday at BAIRA's Eskaton Office, Commerce Ministry appointed administrator Mohammad Daudul Islam, also joint secretary of the Ministry, handed over the charge to newly-elected President Md Abul Bashar and Secretary General Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman. Former President Md Noor Ali, also one of its founders, attended as chief guest.
Noor Ali urged the members of Malaysia Syndicate to distribute the migrants sending work, he said that all of the recruiting agencies owners, who have licences, should be given chance to send migrants to the worker receiving countries including the Malaysian market.
In the election of BAIRA held on September 3, the BAIRA Sammilito Oikya Parishad led by Noor Ali and Abul Bashar got absolute majority with 23 EC members post vying for its 27 posts. Its rival panel BAIRA Sammilito Ganatantrik Jote got the rest four posts.
Later on September 4, the office bearers of the new committee were elected from the 27 EC members.
Among others, BAIRA Senior Vice President Reaz Ul Islam, Vice Presidents Noman Chowdhury, Mohammad Abu Zafar and Abul Barakat Bhuiyan, Joint Secretaries Mohammad Fakhrul Islam, Akbar Hossain Monju and Tipu Sultan, Finance Secretary Mizanur Rahman, EC members Shahadat Hossain and Ali Haider Chowdhury were present at the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 275 more hospitalised
Ex-SP Babul lodges complaint against 6 PBI officials
Hili Land Port which has hitherto been used by at least 300 travellers
BNP’s movement means creating anarchy: Quader
BNP holds talks with Canadian  Political Counsellor Bradley
ABU runs illegally: UGC
Dhaka N-S city Swechchhasebak League form full committees
Pallabi ASI, two others remanded


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft