Allegation of embezzling PF of teachers brought against 3 of school in Turag

Allegation has been raised against the ad hoc managing committee Chairman Mahbubul Islam Iqbal Master, Headmaster Abdus Samad and Office Assistant Nurul Islam Gazi of Baunia Abdul Jalil High School at Turag in Dhaka for embezzling the provident fund money of its senior and assistant teachers.

In this regard, a case has been filed in the court on behalf of the aggrieved teachers by its senior teacher Md Almach Uddin.

In addition, the victimized teachers have also filed written complaints to the Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Dhaka Deputy Commissioner, Anti-Corruption Commission, District Secondary Education Officer and Deputy Director of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE-Dhaka Region) and Dhaka-18 seat's Member of Parliament (MP).

The victimized senior teachers are Almach Uddin, Taslima Akhtar, Samsul Haque and Farzana Begum and assistant teachers Farooq Hossain, Atiqur Rahman, Shahnaz Aktar and Shamima Akhtar and some other teachers.

While talking to this correspondent, Almach Uddin, one of the victim teachers, said, "The corruption started in 2014 with the cooperation of office assistant Nurul Islam Gazi when present headmaster Abdus Samad took charge of the school.

The school has opened a separate savings account in the name of each teacher for the provident fund of Janata Bank's Uttara Corporate Branch for the future welfare of all teachers.

From 2014 to 2021, about Tk10 lakh has been embezzled without depositing their money to the bank accounts. The matter was first revealed when a teacher brought up the bank statement. In addition, the head teacher embezzled a total of Tk10,20,000 from some other funds.

Atiqur Rahman, an assistant teacher, said, "When the incident of embezzlement of provident fund money is revealed, we wanted to know the matter from the headmaster. He didn't give us any answer but threatened to lose our job. However, I was also fired for protesting. Later, I was reinstated with the intervention of local MP Habib Hasan. But the threat has not stopped yet."

When contacted, headmaster Abdus Samad said, "The teachers have filed a case in this regard. Since the case is ongoing, I don't want to discuss about it. If I get involved, will I be fired? So what? Is it a problem? I renovated the school with the provident fund money."

In response to a query about the legality of using provident fund money for school renovation, he skipped saying, I have to go to Gazipur for collecting medicine for my mother."

When contacted, office assistant Nurul Islam Gazi said, "It's the subject of the school's managing committee. You should ask managing committee Chairman Mahbubul Islam Iqbal about this complaint. I can't say anything."

Despite repeated contacts, Baunia Adul Jalil High School's incumbent Ad Hoc Committee Chairman Mahbubul Islam Iqbal Master's phone was unreachable.















