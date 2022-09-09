Bangabandhu Tunnel likely to face traffic tangle after opening in Dec

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 8: The two-tube Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli is likely to create traffic tangles at both ends after inauguration this December.

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister, Obaidul Quader, said in Dhaka on Wednesday that the Tunnel would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in two steps, one in October and the other in November.

Meanwhile, the contractors have been trying hard to complete the construction of Bangabandhu Tunnel project by December.

Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project Director of Bangabandhu Tunnel told the Daily Observer, "We have been working hard day and night to complete the works within the deadline."

He confirmed that over 90 per cent works of the tunnel have so far been completed. While the construction of inter sections at both end of the tunnel have not yet been completed.

Besides, Tunnel Approach Road at Anowara has also been facing problems and has thwarted the progress of the construction works.

The construction works of two Inter section designs at the Junction of three mega projects at Patenga end of the Tunnel could not yet begin. Three mega projects are Karnaphuli Tunnel, 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway and 15.2 km long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project. These three mega projects meet at Patenga, just at the exit of the Katnaphuli tunnel.

So, different agencies related with the development of the port city and those mega projects preferred construction of intersection design at Patenga end to ease the traffic movement. The traffic mess would be a continuous problem, if those mega projects are opened to vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, the CDA had undertaken the projects to avert any disaster in the junction of such three giant projects.

The CDA is constructing the inter section design in the North Bank of the Karnaphuli while the Ministry will construct an Inter section design in the South Bank of the Karnaphuli.

Besides, the construction works of the 11.50 km long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district at a cost of Tk 407 crore have not yet been completed. Meanwhile, the works of the project began in January 14 in 2021 last.

The Road Division and Bridges Ministry has taken the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore. But delay in land acquisition hampered the progress of the project.

The boring works of the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel have been completed in October 10 last year. But with the dynamic step of the authority concerned, the works of the Tunnel had progressed amid pandemic.

Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of the Second Tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through video conference from his official residence on December 12 in 2020.

The Boring works of the second tube started from Anoawra end which had concluded at Patenga end. Within ten months, the boring works of the second tube have been completed. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first 2,450 meters tube on February 24 in 2019 last.

The two tubes comprised of four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli river with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram. The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.

It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.

The Bridges Division along with the construction firms China Communication Construction Company Ltd and Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong jointly conducted the technical and economic study for the tunnel's construction.











