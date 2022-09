BANKING EVENT

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank inaugurating 'Ramdia Bazar Branch' at Ramdia Bazar, Kashiani, Gopalgonj on Thursday. Deputy Managing Director Maksudul Hasan along with Md. Rabiul Hasan, General Manager (PRD), Mohammed Rafiq Newaz, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head (Khulna Zone) and local dignitaries are also present there.