Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China’s car sales rise the most in a decade

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

BEIJING, Sept 8: Sales of passenger cars in China rose 28.9 percent on-year in August -- the most in a decade -- driven by a surge in demand for electric vehicles, a trade body said Thursday.
A total of 1.87 million vehicles were sold last month, China's Passenger Car Association said, with sales of hybrid and electric units doubling on-year in the world's largest car market.
Sales had contracted sharply in May -- shrinking by 17 percent on-year -- and even more in April, which saw the biggest drop since 2020 at 40.4 percent. The Chinese government introduced a string of measures, including a tax break extension, in July to stimulate sales of electric cars against the backdrop of an economic slowdown.
China's electric car market is particularly competitive, with manufacturers jostling to take advantage of an industry boosted in recent months by generous purchase subsidies from local governments.
The measures are supposed to support the economy at a time when sporadic Covid-19 lockdowns around the country have dampened consumer enthusiasm and business confidence.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank holds customer awareness programme
BANKING EVENT
China’s car sales rise the most in a decade
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on buying spree
Govt okays extension of contracts for 4 rental power plants
Six more banks asked to explain dollar price manipulation
Chinese carmaker BYD to build Thai electric vehicle plant
Watchdog to compare output cost with retail price of toiletries


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft