Stocks rise for 3rd running day on buying spree

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) roles for the third consecutive day as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced further by by 12.55 points or 0.19 per cent to 6,560. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 22.59 points to finish at 2,376. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) slid marginally by 0.97 points to 1,441.

Turnover slid to Tk 18.78 billion on the DSE, down 14.6 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 22.01 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 379 issues traded, 188 closed lower, 72 higher and 119 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco became the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 2.64 billion changing hands. Orion infusion was the day's top gainer, soaring 8.72 per cent while Bashundhara Paper Mills was the worst loser, losing 9.19 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) advanced 80 points to 19,276 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 48 points to close at 11,554.

Of the issues traded, 142 declined, 64 advanced and 73 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 6.82 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 279 million.





















