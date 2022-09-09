Govt okays extension of contracts for 4 rental power plants

The government approved 11 proposals, including the extension of four rental power plants and import of 200,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar on Wednesday.

The cabinet committee of government purchase (CCGP) gave the approval in a meeting which was presided over by Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque.

Officials said the rental power secured extension of contract include 100 MW Julda, Chattogram, power plant of Acorn Infrastructure Services Ltd, 50 MW Katakhali, Rajshahi power plant of Northern Power Solutions Ltd, 100 MW Keraniganj plant of PowerPac Mutiara Keraniganj Power Plant Ltd and 50 MW Amnura, Chapainawabganj plant of Sinha Power Generation Company Ltd.

They said the four HFO-based power plants received the approval for two-year extension of their contracts under which the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will purchase electricity.

The CCGP meeting also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Food to import 200,000 metric tons of white rice (Atop) from Myanmar under a G-to-G contract.

The entire consignment will cost a total of $90.1 million while per ton will cost $465.50. The Cabinet committee also approved separate proposals on the import of a total of 115,000 metric tons of fertiliser.

Of these, 50,000 MTs of MOP fertiliser will be procured from Canadian Commercial Corporation, 40,000 MTs of DAP fertiliser from Maadeen of Saudi Arabia and 25,000 MTs of TSP fertiliser from GCT of Tunisia. Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) will buy these fertilizers.

















