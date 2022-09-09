Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt okays extension of contracts for 4 rental power plants

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

The government approved 11 proposals, including the extension of four rental power plants and import of 200,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar on Wednesday.
The cabinet committee of government purchase (CCGP) gave the approval in a meeting  which was presided over by Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque.  
Officials said the rental power secured extension of contract include 100 MW Julda, Chattogram, power plant of  Acorn Infrastructure Services Ltd, 50 MW Katakhali, Rajshahi power plant of Northern Power Solutions Ltd, 100 MW Keraniganj plant of PowerPac Mutiara Keraniganj Power Plant Ltd and 50 MW Amnura, Chapainawabganj plant of Sinha Power Generation Company Ltd.
They said the four HFO-based power plants received the approval for two-year extension of their contracts under which the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will purchase electricity.
The CCGP meeting also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Food to import 200,000 metric tons of white rice (Atop) from Myanmar under a G-to-G contract.
The entire consignment will cost a total of $90.1 million while per ton will cost $465.50. The Cabinet committee also approved separate proposals on the import of a total of 115,000 metric tons of fertiliser.
Of these, 50,000 MTs of MOP fertiliser will be procured from Canadian Commercial Corporation, 40,000 MTs of DAP fertiliser from Maadeen of Saudi Arabia and 25,000 MTs of TSP fertiliser from GCT of Tunisia. Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) will buy these fertilizers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank holds customer awareness programme
BANKING EVENT
China’s car sales rise the most in a decade
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on buying spree
Govt okays extension of contracts for 4 rental power plants
Six more banks asked to explain dollar price manipulation
Chinese carmaker BYD to build Thai electric vehicle plant
Watchdog to compare output cost with retail price of toiletries


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft