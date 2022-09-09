Six more banks asked to explain dollar price manipulation

The central bank issued a letter Wednesday seeking explanations about alleged irregularities relating to foreign-exchange dealing from six more banks that fueled volatility in the market recently.

"We'll take the next course of action after receiving explanation from the banks," a top central bank official said while replying to a query.

The central bank seeks explanation from six more banks over their alleged involvement in bagging windfalls from 'unethical' dollar dealings, which hit all in knock-out impact, officials said Wednesday.

The managing directors (MD) of five private commercial banks (PCBs) and one foreign commercial bank have been asked to explain to the department concerned of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) within seven working days.

The central bank has made the latest moves after completing a special inspection into the banks for detecting alleged irregularities related to foreign exchange that fueled volatility on the market during the January-July period of the current calendar year.

Six teams of BB started the on-site inspections into the banks on August 22, focusing alleged higher exchange gains through 'unethical' practices during the period under review.

During the probe, the teams had also been assigned to the task of collecting information on corporate deals, inter-bank transactions, customer forward, net revaluation gains and regular gains from customers.

Locking their profits, the central bank on August 17 served show-cause notices to top executives of the six banks for their alleged machinations fuelling volatility on the forex market.

The BB issued the notices after more than a week of taking action against treasury heads of the banks for their alleged involvement in netting windfalls through unethical practices in foreign-currency exchange.

On August 08, the central bank had asked MDs and CEOs of the same banks to relegate their treasury heads to human resources (HR) department immediately on the same ground.

In May 2022, the central bank completed similar on-site inspections into 16 banks, including four state-owned commercial banks, to find out alleged 'distortion' on foreign-exchange rate by the banks concerned.

Rate distortion means banks charge higher price of the US currency bypassing their announced rates particularly for BC (bills for collection) selling and TT (Telegraphic Transfer) clean.

The BB has so far injected $2.68 billion from the reserves directly into commercial banks as liquidity support for import payments in the current fiscal year (FY), 2022-23.

In FY22, the central bank sold $7.62 billion from the reserves to the banks for the same purpose.

Bangladesh's forex reserves came down to $38.99 billion on Wednesday from $39.02 billion of the previous working day following higher sales of the greenback to feed the market.

The reserves may come down further to more than $37 billion shortly after a routine payment worth $1.73 billion to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) against imports made during the July-August period.























110 RMG factories received Letter of Acknowledgement from RSC

Business Correspondent

On 6 September 2022, the RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) handed over Letters of Recognition (LOR) to 110 and Letter of Acknowledgement (LOA) to 5 RMG factories, respectively, in Bangladesh for their personal and investment efforts at keeping their workplace safe. Factories were recognised for their achievements in completing remediation for the initial findings, says a press release.

The ceremony awarded the factories with their letters which completed their initial findings during the period June 2020 to July 2022.

The recognition focuses on two aspects: remediation of the initial findings from building safety inspections and the completion of training sessions to enhance workers safety. The recognition is meant to make the workplace safer for RMG workers and make them more aware of their right to find only safe workplace in the industry.

Iqbal M Hussain, the Managing Director of the RSC who spoke at the occasion, said, "Bangladesh has come a long way to deal with the safety related issues in the RMG sector that would otherwise have led to much negative publicity and stereotype. Today, we stand proud to know that Bangladesh RMG sector has come on leaps and bounds in terms of establishing a better safety record, and she recently earned more than $40 Bn, accounting for over 80% of exports".

The RSC conducts structural, electrical, fire and boiler safety inspections, supports and monitors remediation, conducts safety training and operates an independent safety & health complaints mechanism available to workers in RMG factories in Bangladesh. The purpose of the LoR is to acknowledge the Bangladesh RMG factories that have completed the remediation of their Corrective Actions Plans (CAP). Since the commencement of the RSC, 221 factories received LoR from the RSC, bringing the total to 490 (combined Accord and RSC). Currently the number of RSC covered factory is 1,708. Through the work of the RSC, covered factories will be able to complete their CAPs and ensure that all outstanding safety issues are remediated and verified as correctly fixed, and that the labour-management Safety Committees in the factories are equipped and empowered to monitor and address workplace safety on a daily basis.

George Faller, the Chief Safety Officer of the RSC who joined in June 2022said, "What strikes me today is the change in attitude towards safety in the RMG industry that I have witnessed over the past decade. This change is driving a more responsible approach not just to safety of the workers but to the general wellbeing of all those employed in the sector. You can be proud to be part of a group of pioneers that has transformed the RMG industry, and that is setting the standard in Bangladesh for as an example for all other industries to follow. The fruits of your efforts are being noticed, not just in Bangladesh, but also internationally by all actors in global supply chains".

The RSC is an unprecedented private national tripartite initiative to carry forward the significant accomplishments made in workplace safety in Bangladesh. The RSC was set up by three incorporating members representing each of the three constituents from Industry, Global Fashion Brands and Global and Local Trade Unions. The RSC's vision is to deliver world-class sustainable workplace safety programmes and to make the RMG Industry a safe and better place to work.

Moinul Haque Chowdhury, Chairman of the New Horizon BD Limited said, "After Rana Plaza, we realised that the Industry Initially lacked the knowledge, skills and know-how to meet the requirements of being compliant, and proper consultants weren't also available. The owners and staffs are now keen to do whatever is necessary to make the workplace safe. Going forward, with the support and guidance of RSC, the Industry could achieve a lot.



















