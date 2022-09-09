Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Watchdog to compare output cost with retail price of toiletries

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

The government will investigate the production cost of toiletries and the reasoning behind retail prices of such products, including soaps, detergents and toothpastes, after the prices of these products shot up recently.
AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, or DNCRP, made the announcement on Wednesday in a meeting with representatives of Unilever, Square, ACI, and Kallol Group, the leading companies in the sector. The consumer rights agency will also inspect their factories in the next two weeks to "verify the information", Shafiquzzaman said.
In the meeting, the representatives of the manufacturing companies claimed that the price hike of raw materials in the international market, the strengthening of the US dollar against Bangladesh taka and the cost of transportation were the reasons behind the recent spike in the prices of soaps, toothpastes and detergents.
Unilever Chief Financial Officer Zahid Malita claimed the price of products might have increased by 50 to 60 percent in the last two years where 80 percent of raw materials of these products are imported.
"It has an impact. For example, the price of washing powder has increased by 50 percent in two years. But its overall production cost has increased by 96 percent. The price of sulphuric acid, the main raw material, increased from Tk 83 to Tk 190."
"So, the rise in the prices of raw materials has forced us to increase the prices of our products. We have reduced the profit margins to retain customers. Besides this, we've also cut the cost of marketing. If the prices of raw materials decrease in the international market, we will surely make the products cheaper again."
Malik Mohammed Sayeed, head of operations at Square Toiletries Limited, said: "We also feel uncomfortable with the price hike. We are putting our business at risk by raising the prices. Because, consumers are buying less due to the price increase.
"The information - how much money we spend on which raw material- is no secret. You can analyse them if you want."
Shafiquzzaman said, "Ordinary consumers think that you are picking their pockets. But the discussion reveals that you too have strong arguments. The matter needs to be clear." He added it is necessary to "protect" the companies as well.
Representatives of the DNCRP, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh will visit the factories of the companies to cross-check the information, he said. "We will look into the cost of production and the rationale for the retail price of the product."
"We will inform the government in writing that there is a need to work in this area," he said, adding that the business secrets of the companies will be protected. Kazi Abdul Hannan, an adviser to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, said: "When the price of daily necessities increases, consumers suffer." He said the companies do not raise the price of a product if an increase threatens their market share.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank holds customer awareness programme
BANKING EVENT
China’s car sales rise the most in a decade
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on buying spree
Govt okays extension of contracts for 4 rental power plants
Six more banks asked to explain dollar price manipulation
Chinese carmaker BYD to build Thai electric vehicle plant
Watchdog to compare output cost with retail price of toiletries


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft