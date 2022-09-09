Watchdog to compare output cost with retail price of toiletries

The government will investigate the production cost of toiletries and the reasoning behind retail prices of such products, including soaps, detergents and toothpastes, after the prices of these products shot up recently.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, or DNCRP, made the announcement on Wednesday in a meeting with representatives of Unilever, Square, ACI, and Kallol Group, the leading companies in the sector. The consumer rights agency will also inspect their factories in the next two weeks to "verify the information", Shafiquzzaman said.

In the meeting, the representatives of the manufacturing companies claimed that the price hike of raw materials in the international market, the strengthening of the US dollar against Bangladesh taka and the cost of transportation were the reasons behind the recent spike in the prices of soaps, toothpastes and detergents.

Unilever Chief Financial Officer Zahid Malita claimed the price of products might have increased by 50 to 60 percent in the last two years where 80 percent of raw materials of these products are imported.

"It has an impact. For example, the price of washing powder has increased by 50 percent in two years. But its overall production cost has increased by 96 percent. The price of sulphuric acid, the main raw material, increased from Tk 83 to Tk 190."

"So, the rise in the prices of raw materials has forced us to increase the prices of our products. We have reduced the profit margins to retain customers. Besides this, we've also cut the cost of marketing. If the prices of raw materials decrease in the international market, we will surely make the products cheaper again."

Malik Mohammed Sayeed, head of operations at Square Toiletries Limited, said: "We also feel uncomfortable with the price hike. We are putting our business at risk by raising the prices. Because, consumers are buying less due to the price increase.

"The information - how much money we spend on which raw material- is no secret. You can analyse them if you want."

Shafiquzzaman said, "Ordinary consumers think that you are picking their pockets. But the discussion reveals that you too have strong arguments. The matter needs to be clear." He added it is necessary to "protect" the companies as well.

Representatives of the DNCRP, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh will visit the factories of the companies to cross-check the information, he said. "We will look into the cost of production and the rationale for the retail price of the product."

"We will inform the government in writing that there is a need to work in this area," he said, adding that the business secrets of the companies will be protected. Kazi Abdul Hannan, an adviser to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, said: "When the price of daily necessities increases, consumers suffer." He said the companies do not raise the price of a product if an increase threatens their market share. -bdnews24.com













