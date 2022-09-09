2nd edition of PRINTECH BD ends tomorrow



Md. Shafayet Alam

The stalls at the tradeshows will be open from 11am to 7pm everyday till tomorrow (Satuday).

Organised jointly by Printing Industries' Association of Bangladesh (PIAB) and ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd the tradeshow is being held concurrently with 3P Bangladesh an international trade show related to Paper, Plastic and Packaging being jointly organized with Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt Ltd of India.

At the expo the buyers of the machinery and users of technology PRINTECH Bangladesh 2022 presented an ideal platform to source from local and International suppliers for all verticals of the Printing Industry in Bangladesh be it offset printing, digital printing, sublimation printing and textile printing.

3P Bangladesh is an interconnected sectors' trade show focused on materials, machinery and allied products related to Paper, Packaging and Plastic. Nearly 100 companies are participating in this twin expo under one roof.

The information was revealed at a press conference held on Wednesday at a city hotel in the capital.

It is important for businesses to stay updated and cater to the demands of the customers. Keeping a watch on the emerging technology is important for modernizing and expanding.

PRINTECH Bangladesh 2022 is a platform created by technology leaders to showcase their latest product offerings. A visit to the show provides an opportunity to witness emerging technology in action as well as to spot the new innovations which will improve your productivity, quality, diversity and efficiency.

"Our sector is picking up steam post covid and PRINTECH Bangladesh 2022 will address the needs of our members wanting to expand, upgrade or diversify," Shahid Serneabat Chairman of Printing Industries Association of Bangladesh told the press conference.

"It will be very useful for visitors to witness new innovations in Printing, Plastic, Packaging and Paper" said Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan, Managing Director of ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd.

At present, the printing sector became an important organ of the national economy of Bangladesh. Infrastructural development, modern technology and technical know-how along with installation of the latest world-famous machinery including multi-color printing machines make the Printing sector an important one in the national economy.

Now about 7000 printing industries are operating throughout the country out of which almost 2000 printing houses can be considered modern and updated in technology. The current market size of the printing industry is over Tk.4000 crore a year out of which 160 crore is export oriented. Moreover about 3.00 lac people engaged in this sector.

Mohammad Zahurul Islam, General Secretary of Printing Industries Association of Bangladesh (PIAB); Nanda Gopal Kadambi, Director of ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.; Asadus Jaman, Managing Director of Images Group; Amin Helali, Vice President (Acting President) of FBCCI and Hasina Nawaz, Ex Vice President of FBCCI were present at the press conference among other.

The event is supported by Indian Printing Packaging and Allied Machinery Manufacturers' Association (IPAMA), All India Plastic Industries Association and Indian Paper Corrugated & Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association. For more details visit www.asktradex.com





















