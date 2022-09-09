Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

68 Startups joins Huawei ICT Incubator Boot Camp

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

68 Startups joins Huawei ICT Incubator Boot Camp

68 Startups joins Huawei ICT Incubator Boot Camp

A three-day boot camp was held in Dhaka for the 68 startups selected in the 1st round of Huawei ICT Incubator programme.
The camp of this competition in partnership with Startup Bangladesh Limited and Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) focused to train the participants on how to launch and make their business sustainable, says a press release.
This bunch of startups has been shortlisted by Startup Bangladesh Limited and iDEA from total 180 applications. The screening has been done based on business Idea (pitch deck), Team Formation, Feasibility and Traction.
The champions will get up to BDT 500,000 prize money, CEO will get chance to meet successful startup at abroad & up to USD 125k Huawei Cloud credit. 1st and 2nd runner up will consecutively get up to BDT 300,000 & up to BDT 100,000 prize money. Both the runner ups' CEO will also get the chance to meet successful Startup at abroad with USD 80k Cloud Credit
During the three-day event, the shortlisted startups have attended various sessions on Startup ideation and validation, Go-to-market and scaling, growth marketing, how to develop product and how to get feedback on product, how to set financial strategy and how to do financial analysis, hiring and onboarding team members, sales strategy and negotiation, developing customer base, legal and ethical issues, fundraising, how to adapt emerging technologies, and KPI tracking and valuation methods.
During the event Siddartho Goshwami, Senior Consultant, Head of Operations, iDEA, BCC, ICT Division gave introductory speech and R H M Alaol Kabir, Senior Consultant (Senior Assistant Secretary), iDEA, ICT Division gave welcome speech.
A total of 11 trainers conducted training in the boot camp. The trainers were Minhaz Anwar, Chief Story Teller, Betterstories Limited, Zia Ashraf, COO & Co-Founder, Chaldal Ltd, Munir Hasan, Head of Digital Transformation and Youth Activities, Prothom Alo & President, BDOSN, Ahmed Fahad, Vice President (Product), Pathao Ltd, Bijon Islam, CEO, Light Castle Partners, Ms. Ismat Jahan, Head of HR, eGeneration Ltd, Ilmul Haque Sajib, COO, Sheba xyz Ltd, Mr. Mushfique Manzoor, MD & Co-Founder, OpenRefactory & Champion, BIG 2021, Barrister ABM Hamidul Misbah, Managing Partner, Old Bailey Chambers & Founder, Bangladesh IP Forum, Mir Shahrukh Islam, MD, Bondstein Technologies Ltd, Mohi Zaman, Principal, Anchorless Bangladesh
With an inspiration to develop ICT talent ecosystem in Bangladesh Huawei has been working for a long time in this country. In that regards, Huawei launched the programme in June 15, 2022 to nurture the local startups and ICT talents of Bangladesh.  ICT incubator is divided into two criteria - Idea Stage and Early Stage. In Both criteria total 6 startups will be announced as winners.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank holds customer awareness programme
BANKING EVENT
China’s car sales rise the most in a decade
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on buying spree
Govt okays extension of contracts for 4 rental power plants
Six more banks asked to explain dollar price manipulation
Chinese carmaker BYD to build Thai electric vehicle plant
Watchdog to compare output cost with retail price of toiletries


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft