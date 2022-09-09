iPhone 14 launch: Emergency services via satellite

When regular service is unavailable, you will be able to connect to emergency services through satellite with the latest iPhone 14 model.

To connect to satellite, and to maintain that connection, iPhone14 will provide directions on where to position it.

With a redesigned main camera that captures 49% more light and new Photonic Engine technology, Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus address a major weakness in smartphone cameras: low-light shooting.

Apple said that the Photonic Engine technology works on all the new phones' cameras, including its new selfie camera and ultrawide rear camera. The main wide-angle camera has a larger f1.5 aperture so that its lens can let in more light, CNET reports.

At its fall product launch event on Wednesday, Apple introduced the new camera technology, marking a significant occasion on the yearly technology calendar. The iPhone is a major company in and of itself, but it also serves as the cornerstone of a massive digital ecosystem that is deeply ingrained in the lives of millions of people. This ecosystem includes services like iCloud and Apple Arcade as well as peripherals like AirPods and Apple Watches.

One of the most obvious differences from smartphone models from one year to the next is the camera, especially since that designers have adopted bigger, protruding lenses as a defining feature. Customers may not notice a speedier processor, but they may notice the introduction of additional camera modules, such as the telephoto and ultrawide options now ubiquitous on high-end phones. -UNB



















