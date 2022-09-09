‘realme’s 5G-fit smartphone has lot to offer for users’

Youth-favorite smartphone brand realme's recently-launched realme GT Master Edition is a 5G-compatible phone that has a lot to offer to smartphone lovers and tech enthusiasts.

The most striking features of this edition are its unique suitcase-inspired design, a robust Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and advanced vapor chamber cooling system - all of which combine to provide a phenomenal performance for the users.

realme GT Master Edition promises to offer everything that any buyer could ask for in a mid-range smartphone. This lucrative and powerful smartphone is available at BDT 34,990 + VAT only, says a press release.

realme GT Master Edition Series is one of the brand's most exclusive flagship so far. The suitcase-inspired design by famous Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa makes the smartphones look sleek yet non-slippery and scratch free. Inspired by a bold vibe, this beautifully-design phone, consisting of exquisite vegan leather, is meant for those fearless explorers who want to discover new frontiers.

This phone also features a 6.43" 120Hz Super AMOLED display which takes the video watching as well as gaming experience to the next level. Besides, the phone is powered by a large 4,300mAh battery that swiftly gets charged on a 65W SuperDart Charge system in less than 35 mins. Plus, the realme GT Master Edition's powerful and intelligent 64MP triple camera setup along with street photography filters captures vivid and sharp pictures and brings out the inner photographer of the users. This flagship phone also comes with a 32MP AI Selfie camera to snap all your moments clearer than ever.

Furthermore, the handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor for ultra-swift performance. Its 5G chipset adopts the 6nm advance process for matchless speeds which can be further extended for peak performance by unleashing the GT Mode.

The phone also comes with a vapor chamber cooling system for effective heat dissipation that offers a premium gaming experience. Offering other essential features like- intelligent adjustment strategy, unified control of system resources, and special scenario optimization, GT Master Edition has redefined the smartphone experience. Owing to such a system in place, the users will not feel the heat while using the phone for a long time.











