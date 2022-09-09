Video
MCCI holds workshop on industrial rooftop solar system

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), in collaboration with Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), organized a workshop titled "Installation of Industrial Rooftop Solar System" at the MCCI office in the capital's Gulshan area on Wednesday.
Md. Habibur Rahman, Secretary of Power Division and Director, IDCOL, graced the event as the chief guest. Habibullah N Karim, vice-president, MCCI, attended the event as the special guest.
The event was chaired by Sharifa Khan, Chairman, IDCOL and Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), said a press release.
Secretary Md. Habibur Rahman pointed out that industrial rooftop solar system could be an excellent defense against global warming being embraced all over the world, especially by the high carbon-emitting nations.
In his welcome speech, Habibullah N. Karim mentioned that Bangladesh would need uninterrupted power to continue its development trajectory.
As uncertainty and price fluctuations of imported oil and gas keeps increasing, he said a workable industrial rooftop solar system could be very useful for ensuring the country's energy security.
With increased affordability over time, Karim said the industrial rooftop solar system could boost Bangladesh's ease of doing business.
A presentation was made by IDCOL on financial and technical aspects of rooftop solar system. Two rooftop solar project sponsors of IDCOL also shared their experiences with the audience.
Finally, members of the audience were divided into groups for discussion, followed by a question-answer session.
Industrial rooftop solar system produces electricity that could be cheaper than that of the national grid. It also reduces the carbon footprint of businesses.
Surplus electricity produced can easily be sold to the national grid. With an installed and approved rooftop solar system of 29 Mega Watt peak (MWp) and 65 MWp respectively, IDCOL was targeting 300 MWp of rooftop industrial solar system by 2025.
The event was attended by business community members.    -BSS


