Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bank Asia holds 59th foundation training course

The 59th Foundation Training Course for the Business Officers of Channel Banking Division of Bank Asia has been completed recently.
Md. Sazzad Hossain, DMD and COO of the bank, awarded the certificates among fifty (50) Business Officers in the concluding ceremony of Training Course as the chief guest, says a press release.
B M Shahidul Haque, Head of Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development (BAITD), Quazi Mortuza Ali, Head of Post Office Banking, Mohammad Munzur Rashid, Head of Lamatia branch, Md. Zakir Hossain Bhuiyain, Head of Financial Inclusion and Financial Literacy (FIFL) Department and Mahbubul Hasan, Head of Agent Banking, were present in the programme at BAITD in Lalmatia, Dhaka.


