S Korea instt submits pre-feasibility report on waste mgmt to CCC

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 8: Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, Korean Environment Industry and Technology Institute has carried out a pre-feasibility study on urban waste management system in port city which we have learned a lot. CCC will monitor the deficiencies and adopt a sustainable waste management plan.

It will be possible to implement a modern waste management program, he added.

He said this as the chief guest at the presentation of the interim report of the pre-feasibility study of the World Bank and Korean waste management project at a restaurant at GEC intersection in the city on Wednesday morning.

The city mayor said that Bangladesh along with the whole world is in an unbalanced position today due to the global climate change.

"For this reason, for the sake of sustainable development, Chattogram city needs to achieve modern technological excellence in the field of wastemanagement," he added.

Terming Chattogram is the golden gate of Bangladesh economy Reazaul Karimsaid it should be turned into a modern cosmopolitan city very soon.

Chief Executive Officer of CCC Mohammad Shahidul Alam presided over thef unction while CCC Secretary Khaled Mahmud, Chief Revenue Officer MohammadNazrul Islam, Private Secretary to the Mayor Muhammad Abul Hashem, Superintending Engineer Md Ali Akbar, Executive Engineer Ashiqul Islam, Mirza Fazlul Quader, Jaisen Barua, Architect Abdullah Al Omar, CCC officials Humayun Kabir Chowdhury, Morshedul Alam, Golam Sarwar of Korean Technology Institute and Munir Alam Chowdhury, among others, addressed the function. -BSS







