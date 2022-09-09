Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Biman to fly on Dhaka-Rome-Dhaka route soon

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said the operation of Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights on the Dhaka-Rome-Dhaka route will begin very soon to ensure smooth travelling for the Bangladeshi expatriates in Italy.
"The national flag carrier will operate flights on Dhaka-Rome-Dhaka route as soon as possible", an official release quoted the state minister as saying.
The state minister said this when Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Huq Shamim made a courtesy call on him at his Secretariat Office on Wednesday.
"Biman has the scope to operate its flight at least two days in a week to ease the travelling of Bangladeshis living in Italy," said AKM Shamim who also handed over a Demi-Official (DO) letter to the state minister.
The deputy minister raised the issue with the civil aviation state minister as several hundred thousand people of the deputy minister's home constituency of Naria-Shakhipur and Shariatpur are now living in Italy.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary M Mokammel Hossain was also present during the discussion.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank holds customer awareness programme
BANKING EVENT
China’s car sales rise the most in a decade
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on buying spree
Govt okays extension of contracts for 4 rental power plants
Six more banks asked to explain dollar price manipulation
Chinese carmaker BYD to build Thai electric vehicle plant
Watchdog to compare output cost with retail price of toiletries


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft