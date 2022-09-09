Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Govt implementing various plans to promote rubber industry’

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin visiting a stall in the at the Natural Rubber and Rubber-Based Industrial Products Fair - 2022 MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin visiting a stall in the at the Natural Rubber and Rubber-Based Industrial Products Fair - 2022 MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 8: Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister     Md Shahab Uddin on Thursday said the government is implementing various programmes for the development of the country's rubber and rubber-based industries.  
"The country's rubber industry is progressing under the present government's patronage.  The contribution of the rubber industry to the national economy is steadily increasing," he said.  
Shahab Uddin said these while addressing the opening of the 1st Natural Rubber and Rubber-Based Industrial Products Fair - 2022 organised by Bangladesh Rubber Board, at the gymnasium ground adjacent to Chattogram MA Aziz Stadium on Wednesday. It will continue till September 14.
Chaired by Bangladesh Rubber Board Chairman Syeda Sarwar Jahan, the function was addressed, among others, by Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Chairman of Bangladesh Forest Industry Development Corporation Md Shahidul Islam, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Md Ashraf Uddin, Director of Bangladesh Forest Research Institute Dr Rafiqul Haider and FBCCI Director Syed Moazzem Hossain.
Speaking as chief guest, the minister said high quality rubber produced in the country is also being exported abroad, meeting the domestic demand.
Bangladesh Forest Research Institute has successfully carried out various research activities for expansion and development of rubber and rubber-based industries, he said.  
"If this sector is developed, the poor people will benefit and it will play a role in solving the unemployment problem too," he said.
Shahab Uddin said Bangladesh Forestry Development Corporation has created 18 rubber plantations on about 40,000 acres of land.  
"To involve the private sector, 33,000 acres of government land in Chittagong Hill Tracts has been leased for rubber cultivation," he said.  
He said the Rubber Board is working on the formulation and implementation of plans for development of rubber cultivation on 13,200 acres of land of Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board in 12 districts of the country, including Khagrachari and Rangamati.  
Shahab Uddin called upon the stakeholders related to rubber cultivation to organise and work sincerely for the development of this sector and urged the rubber-based industry entrepreneurs to use domestic natural rubber instead of importing synthetic rubber.
"It will increase the volume of carbon absorption and Bangladesh will be able to contribute to reducing global warming," the minister said.  
It will also be possible to take support from the Global Carbon Trading and Environmental Fund to deal with climate change risks.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank holds customer awareness programme
BANKING EVENT
China’s car sales rise the most in a decade
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on buying spree
Govt okays extension of contracts for 4 rental power plants
Six more banks asked to explain dollar price manipulation
Chinese carmaker BYD to build Thai electric vehicle plant
Watchdog to compare output cost with retail price of toiletries


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft