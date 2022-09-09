‘Govt implementing various plans to promote rubber industry’



Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin visiting a stall in the at the Natural Rubber and Rubber-Based Industrial Products Fair - 2022 MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

"The country's rubber industry is progressing under the present government's patronage. The contribution of the rubber industry to the national economy is steadily increasing," he said.

Shahab Uddin said these while addressing the opening of the 1st Natural Rubber and Rubber-Based Industrial Products Fair - 2022 organised by Bangladesh Rubber Board, at the gymnasium ground adjacent to Chattogram MA Aziz Stadium on Wednesday. It will continue till September 14.

Chaired by Bangladesh Rubber Board Chairman Syeda Sarwar Jahan, the function was addressed, among others, by Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Chairman of Bangladesh Forest Industry Development Corporation Md Shahidul Islam, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Md Ashraf Uddin, Director of Bangladesh Forest Research Institute Dr Rafiqul Haider and FBCCI Director Syed Moazzem Hossain.

Speaking as chief guest, the minister said high quality rubber produced in the country is also being exported abroad, meeting the domestic demand.

Bangladesh Forest Research Institute has successfully carried out various research activities for expansion and development of rubber and rubber-based industries, he said.

"If this sector is developed, the poor people will benefit and it will play a role in solving the unemployment problem too," he said.

Shahab Uddin said Bangladesh Forestry Development Corporation has created 18 rubber plantations on about 40,000 acres of land.

"To involve the private sector, 33,000 acres of government land in Chittagong Hill Tracts has been leased for rubber cultivation," he said.

He said the Rubber Board is working on the formulation and implementation of plans for development of rubber cultivation on 13,200 acres of land of Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board in 12 districts of the country, including Khagrachari and Rangamati.

Shahab Uddin called upon the stakeholders related to rubber cultivation to organise and work sincerely for the development of this sector and urged the rubber-based industry entrepreneurs to use domestic natural rubber instead of importing synthetic rubber.

"It will increase the volume of carbon absorption and Bangladesh will be able to contribute to reducing global warming," the minister said.

It will also be possible to take support from the Global Carbon Trading and Environmental Fund to deal with climate change risks. -BSS











