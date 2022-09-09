Video
BB suggests bankers to fix US dollar price in terms of taka

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Thursday suggested bankers to fix an acceptable price for the US dollar in terms of Bangladesh taka for the local foreign exchange market within the next week.
The suggestion was made as a meeting of the bankers with the BB Governor ended without any decision on Thursday.
The governor on the day held the meeting with leaders of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFED) over a call for fixing a common price of US dollar to be traded from all the banks.
BAFEDA has recently urged the central bank to implement a single rate for the dollar on the market.
BB executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam said they have not yet decided on a single or common price of dollar on Thursday's  meeting.
Earlier on 14 August, a decision was made after a meeting with the ABB and BAFEDA that banks would not sell dollars at more than Tk1 of the purchasing price.
Currently the interbank price for a dollar is Tk 95 while Tk 114 to Tk 115 in kerb market. About 60 per cent of the dollars required for a bank's operation comes from exporters while the remaining 40 per cent is met by dollars received through remittance.


