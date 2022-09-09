Video
Indian investors want exclusive industrial corridors in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

NEW DELHI, Sept 8: Integrated energy enterprise Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal said that Bangladesh should consider establishing a dedicated industrial corridor where Indian companies can invest with the assurance that there is a policy consistency and reliability, along with an incentive mechanism similar to India.
Addressing the media after an exclusive meeting of select CEOs with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal said, "Energy transition can provide more stability to Bangladesh's economy and India can support the country in achieving the same."
 "India Inc. is keenly looking forward to investing in Bangladesh. What we require is an enabling environment which follows a similar framework to India's ease of doing business and ease of living," he added.
The CEOs meeting, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was held as part of the Bangladesh Prime Minister's four-day visit to India to meet the country's top leadership to further cement the relationship and ink bilateral agreements key areas of development such as water management, railway and science and technology.
Elaborating on the support India can provide Bangladesh, Mittal emphasized that adapting to greener energy can help secure the neigbouring country from the unforeseen economic shocks.
"Bangladesh's current annual deficit is about $18 billion which is significantly higher due to energy price fluctuations. This can be dealt with if Bangladesh and India can cooperate in the area of energy transition and bring stability to these prices. The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has discovered the lowest price for green energy for the next 25 years. So, as a solution, Bangladesh can partner with SECI on a government-to-government basis and use it to reach out to the India energy industry and collaborate with them to purchase hydrogen, invest in solar, wind and coastal wind energy as per their potential," he said.    -Mint (India)


