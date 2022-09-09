Video
Forex reserves slide to $37.2b after import payments

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Shamsul Huda

With continuous widening of current account deficit and trade deficit, pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserve is only growing.
Due to continuous injection of dollars from reserve to stabilize local BDT-USD exchange rates, provide fund for repayments of external debts and also for payments to Asian Clearing Union (ACU) the reserve is fast declining.
According to Bangladesh Bank (BB)'s latest information, reserves on  September 8 (Thursday) fell to $37.2 billion from $48 billion in the same month last year. It showed in one year and seven days the reserves  fell by $10.8 billion or near to $11 billion.
With latest payment to ACU of $1.74 billion and of fresh injection dollars to banks on Wednesday this week, the reserve with the BB stands now $37.2 billion.
Breaking all records the foreign exchange reserve in last year were $48 billion but in June this year it fell to $42 billion that it depleted fast.
Talking with the Daily Observer a senior BB official said in July this year the government took several policy measures to stabilize dollars and control unnecessary outbound foreign currencies amid a global economic crisis.
It tightened exchange rates both in banking channels and in open market sales. Banks are also required    to report all types of foreign exchange transactions, including those of offshore banking operations, the central bank official said.
Banks have also been instructed to encash 50 per cent of the total balance held in exporters' retention quota (ERQ) accounts in the names of relevant exporters.
The authorities have also taken a slew of measures, including restrictions on imports of luxury products, to save dollar reserves. The government has also suspended spending on low-priority projects and foreign tours of officials, he said.
But despite all those measures, the forex reserve continues to decline and the country is now capable to pay less than five months of import bills.
Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rauf Talukder said the country's economy is under pressure and the main reasons behind this are the increase in the dollar value, increased imports, decreased exports and the growing trend of inflation.
However, with an increase in both remittance and export revenue in August as well as commodity prices starting to fall in global market, he hopes for positive trend in the economy in the next two or three months.
The BB chief economist Habibur Rahman said, "We were criticised for not devaluating taka, but we have done so considerably now."
He said several steps have been taken by the central bank including inspections carried out by 10 inspection teams, increasing interest of export promotion fund from 2 to 3 per cent, simplifying the system of sending remittance to the country and more.
He said with these measures foreign currencies outflows in unnecessary purposes have declined and in the coming months the overall reserve status are likely to be stable.


