Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

African nations meet in Egypt for climate funds ahead of COP27

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

CAIRO, Sept 7: Officials from two dozen African nations and US climate envoy John Kerry are due to gather in Egypt from Wednesday for a conference to drum up funding for tackling climate change.
The three-day forum comes days after African leaders lashed out at industrialised nations for failing to show up at a summit in the Dutch city of Rotterdam dedicated to helping African nations adapt to climate impacts.  
It also comes two months before Egypt hosts the crucial COP27 climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.
The African continent emits only around three percent of global CO2 emissions, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon noted this week.
And yet African nations are among those most exposed to climate impacts, notably worsening droughts and floods.
The forum will be held in Egypt's New Administrative Capital 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of Cairo.
It seeks to "leverage African leaders' voices to mobilise      greater international support for a green and resilient recovery in Africa," according to the UN Economic Commission for Africa.
Alongside Kerry, the regional meeting will also be attended by UN Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohamed, international organisations, NGOs and private companies.
Funding to help poorer countries curb their emissions and strengthen their resilience will be a key flashpoint at COP27, as a long-standing goal to spend $100 billion a year from 2020 on helping vulnerable nations adapt to climate change remains unmet.
The summit in Rotterdam on Monday was the first to focus on helping Africa adapt to climate change fallout, bringing together the African Union (AU) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
But Senegalese President and AU chief Macky Sall noted with "a touch of bitterness the absence of the leaders of the industrialised world" at that summit, which aimed to raise $250 million in capital.
According to the African Development Bank, the continent will need as much as $1.6 trillion between 2020 and 2030 for its own efforts to limit climate change and to adapt to the adverse impacts that are already apparent.
In late August, Group of 20 climate talks in Bali ended without a joint statement despite host Indonesia warning the world's leading economies they must act together to combat a warming planet or risk plunging into "uncharted territory".     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
African nations meet in Egypt for climate funds ahead of COP27
Bank accounts with Tk 1 crore and above now 1,08,457: BB
Putin calls for review of Ukraine grain deal, accuses West of deception
Next JS polls with ballots if political parties want: CEC
Tea garden workers celebrated their biggest traditional festival Karam Utshab
India has given us what we wanted: Quader
50pc cut in Metrorail fare demanded
Tigresses win over Maldives


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft