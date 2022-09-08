Bank accounts with Tk 1 crore and above now 1,08,457: BB

The number of account holders with deposits of Tk 1 crore and above, has gone up to 1,08,457 as of June in Bangladeshi banks (BB), amid the economic crisis.

Bangladesh Bank's updated data revealed that at the end of June quarter,

the number of accounts with Tk 1 crore and above deposit stood at 1,08,457. In March quarter, the number of these accounts was 1,03,597.

This means, the number of accounts with Tk 1 crore and above has increased by 4,860 in three months.

Economist and former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, told : that it happened due to the country's income and wealth inequality.

He said the rich are getting richer and the incomes of the lower-middle and middle-income people are shrinking.











