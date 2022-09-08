Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 September, 2022, 3:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bank accounts with Tk 1 crore and above now 1,08,457: BB

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

The number of account holders with deposits of Tk 1 crore and above, has gone up to 1,08,457 as of June in Bangladeshi banks (BB), amid the economic crisis.
Bangladesh Bank's updated data revealed that at the end of June quarter,
the number of accounts with Tk 1 crore and above deposit stood at 1,08,457. In March quarter, the number of these accounts was 1,03,597.
This means, the number of accounts with Tk 1 crore and above has increased by 4,860 in three months.
Economist and former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, told : that it happened due to the country's income and wealth inequality.
He said the rich are getting richer and the incomes of the lower-middle and middle-income people are shrinking.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
African nations meet in Egypt for climate funds ahead of COP27
Bank accounts with Tk 1 crore and above now 1,08,457: BB
Putin calls for review of Ukraine grain deal, accuses West of deception
Next JS polls with ballots if political parties want: CEC
Tea garden workers celebrated their biggest traditional festival Karam Utshab
India has given us what we wanted: Quader
50pc cut in Metrorail fare demanded
Tigresses win over Maldives


Latest News
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Two cousins drown in Natore
FBCCI, CII ink MoU to expand trade, investment
Bangladesh has 1.08 lakh crorepatis
“Hawa” first Bangladeshi film in top 30 US box office hits
Metro Rail will change Dhaka's lifestyle, says Japanese envoy
Kashmiri medical student dies falling from rooftop in Sirajganj
School boy electrocuted in Patuakhali
5 sentenced to death for raping teenager in Khulna
UK envoy greets 16 Chevening awardees from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Truss's cabinet Britain's first without white man in top jobs
BB halts 360 day special repo facility
Putin: West is failing, the future is in Asia
CCC Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury led a mass protest rally
PM in pictures in New Delhi
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 32 people
Doctors - Our saviours on earth
Cyber security a must for media professionals: Experts
What’s next after price hike, load shedding and political violence?
Nepal blanks Bhutan in opener
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft