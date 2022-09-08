Next JS polls with ballots if political parties want: CEC

The Election Commission (EC) can use ballot papers for all constituencies in the upcoming 12th general election to avoid political and economical crisis, if all of the political parties want.

While talking to the reporters at Election Commission building on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal made the remark.

Habibul Awal said, "Use of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming elections is not the key factor of country's political crisis. This crisis is deeply rooted with many factors. If we can overcome all other crisis with the participations of all political parties, we can ensure a free and fair election."

Mentioning that, "We have used EVMs in many elections, but not received any complaint of malfunctioning of the machine," Awal said, adding, "We have already examined the EVMs and asked all the political parties and experts to test it. That's why I think EVM can

ensure a fair election."

"However, budget is essential to use EVMs in 150 constituencies in the upcoming election. If the government does not give us the budget to buy new EVMs, we will have to conduct votes with the ballot papers," added the CEC.

In a statement on Tuesday, country's 39 eminent citizens have urged the EC for not using EVMs in the upcoming national election. They also termed the decision of using EVMs in over 150 parliamentary seats as 'illogical'.

Regarding the statement, the CEC said, "Use of EVMs is not more important than holding a participatory election."

