India has given us what we wanted: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, on Wednesday said that the government led by Awami League President Sheikh Hasina wants friendship with India as the neighbouring country has given us what we wanted.

"BNP has built a wall of mistrust and no confidence between Bangladesh and India. The present government has broken the wall. India has given us what we wanted. So, Sheikh Hasina maintains friendship between the countries," Quader said in response to a query while attending the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporter's Forum (BSRF) Dialogue held in the Secretariat's Media Centre.

BSRF, an organization of the reporters working to cover the Secretariat's news, organized the event on the issues of Road Transport and Bridges Ministry and political issues of ruling Awami League.

BSRF President Tapan Biswas presided over the dialogue while its General Secretary Masudul Haque moderated.

In response to a query about the government's decision on remaining AK Abdul Momen as Foreign Minister, Obaidul Quader, one of the top policymaker of the government, said, "It's under the jurisdiction of Prime Minister whether AK Abdul Momen will remain as Foreign Minister or not."

He said that the Foreign Minister is also a human being and can also fall sick.

"Now, I have no authority to say whether he will remain as a Minister or not. He said something few days ago which were slip of tongue. It's the PM's jurisdiction to take final decision on his ministership," he added.

Besides, it's not compulsory that the Foreign Minister will accompany the Prime Minister in every state visit, said Quader, questioning, "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Bangladesh. Was there foreign minister with him?"

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen did not accompany the Prime Minister during her India visit citing "illness".
















