50pc cut in Metrorail fare demanded

The National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways (NCPSRR) on Wednesday urged the government to reduce at least 50 per cent fare of Metrorail in Dhaka city.

In a statement, Committee's President Haji Md. Shahid Mia and General Secretary Ashis Kumar Dey made this demand.

Criticising the government's decision to set the fare at Tk 5 per kilometer and a minimum of Tk 20, the statement said that where the minimum fare of

private buses is Tk 10, the double fare of state-owned transport companies like railways is completely unfair, unexpected and unacceptable.

As a result, travel expenses of general people will increase. On the other hand, private transport owners, including buses and minibuses will be benefited more, the statement claimed.

The NCPSRR leaders said that owing to increasing of fuel price, cost of transportation has raised excessively. Same time, due to the unbridled price hike of essential goods, including medicines, public's living cost has increased by more than 40 percent.

It said that the low and fixed income people are struggling to support their families. In this case, the people living in Dhaka are facing more problems.

In such a situation, the residents of the capital have become disappointed and angry because of unusual fare of metro rail and advance announcement by the authority concerned.

The committee strongly demanded that the minimum fare of this state-run transport should be reduced by 50 per cent to Tk 10 and the fare per kilometer should be reduced from Tk 5 to Tk 3 to the maximum.

The much awaited Metrorail is going to be launched in December this year. In the first phase, this railway will run from Uttara to Agargaon. The fare of this route is Tk 60 per person.

Later this transport will be expanded to Kamlapur via Motijheel. In that case, the fare from Uttara to Motijheel has been fixed at Tk100 per person while minimum fare would be Tk 20 per person.













