Tigresses win over Maldives



Bangladesh striker Sanjida Akhter facing a challenge from a marker of the Maldives near the small box in a group-A match of SAFF Women's Championship 2022 at Kathmandu in Nepal on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

This win will not only boost the morale of the team but also make way to the semis easier for them.

Claiming points from the first two group matches will be crucial for Bangladesh women to secure a spot in the last four.

From the very beginning, Bangladesh coach Golam Rabbani Choton said over and over that winning against the Maldives and Pakistan in the group will be the key to confirming the semis. The coach knew that winning against India in the third group match may not be that easy.

Bangladesh is 147th while the Maldives is the 156th team on the FIFA women's ranking table. As per the rankings, the opponents are not that very distant. But the Wednesday match surely told a different tale.

Bangladesh opened the net in the 32nd minute of the match when Bangladesh striker Sabina Khatun took a 45-yard long shot which directly fired the post when the stunned custodian had no chance to prevent the volley.

But, the red and greens

could go ahead the previous minute if a shot of Sanjida Akhter did not go past the right bar post.

Bangladesh doubled the lead soon in the 34th minute when striker Masura Parveen received the ball from midfielder Monika Chakma and dribbled past three markers before taking a shot and rocking the far post.

Bangladesh scored third in the 40th minute of the match. Winger Sanjida Akhter carried the ball to the upper right flank and passed the ball to midfielder Monika who dogged a marker before giving the ball to striker Maria Manda who took a shot to the goal and the custodian punched the ball back after which Sabina quickly took a shot on the bounced ball to hit the post.

The Maldives women could not reduce the margin till the long whistle.

Bangladesh will play its second match against Pakistan on September 10 while the Maldives will face Pakistan on September 13 at the same venue.















