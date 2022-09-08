Video
BERC hikes price of LPG by 1.33 per kg

Published : Thursday, 8 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Special Correspondent

Despite declining prices in the international market, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Wednesday hiked the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 1.33 per kg due to the depreciation of the Taka against the dollar.
According to the fresh chart, the customers will have to pay Tk 1,235 including VAT for a 12 kg container instead of the earlier Tk 1,219, up by Tk 16 for the month of September from Wednesday (September 7).
"Though the LPG price has substantially come down in the global market, consumers are not getting full advantage of the downward trend due to the high
dollar price in the local market as the operators have to import it from the international market," Chairman ABM Faruque told a virtual media briefing on Wednesday while announcing the fresh price of LPG.
The BERC said they decreased the price after LPG prices went down in the global market last month. This month the price slashed again but due to the high dollar exchange rate, it was not possible to decrease the price.
The LPG price went up to the highest Tk 1,439 (a 12kg cylinder) in the local market, following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February this year.
Earlier, the LPG operators told the BERC that the central bank's dollar exchange rate is not applicable to them.
Referring to the Commission's discussion with Bangladesh Bank, BERC acting Chairman told the briefing that the dollar exchange rate was considered Tk 104.02 on the basis of the weighted average rate of 16 importing companies' LC settlements.
A dollar is now worth Tk 95 plus, according to the BERC.
BERC Acting Chairman told the briefing that the Taka dipped in its value over the last month and the authorities have discussed the issues with the central bank and conducted meetings with the operators.
"BB informed the BERC that only two government entities enjoy the benefits of the central bank's set dollar rate," he added saying that the local banks are not abiding by the dollar rate fixed by Bangladesh Bank. Rather, they set the dollar price depending on the demand and supply and their relation with clients.
Banks are calculating dollar rates much higher than Bangladesh Bank's rate, so we must consider the operator's plea, he said.
It was learnt that due to these cause, BERC has failed to announce the LP Gas price on September 4.
"Five to 45kg LPG containers will be rationally sold as per the new rates," said BERC Acting Chairman ABM Faruque.
As per announcement, the price of gas for motor vehicles has been increased to 57.55 per litre instead of the earlier Tk 56.85 per litre.
The price of state-owned LP Gas Company will remain same as it is locally produced.
The price of LPG sold by the state-owned LP Gas Ltd remains unchanged. The price of 12.5 kg tank of LPG is still Tk 591.
For usage as vehicle fuel, each litre 'auto-gas' will now cost Tk 57.55, which was Tk 56.85 last month.


