BD considering military equipment purchase from India

NEW DELHI, Sept 7: Although progress has been slow on Line of Credit extended in 2018, several types of equipment are under various stages of consideration

Marking some progress on the delayed implementation of the $500 million defence Line of Credit (LoC) extended by India to Bangladesh, Dhaka has recently shared a wish list of military platforms and systems that its armed forces would like to procure from India, according to official sources. This includes a diverse range of equipment, including a floating dock, and logistics ship and oil tanker for the Bangladesh Navy, among others.

The LoC extended in 2018 is for utilisation by April 2029. Though progress has been slow, a number of types of equipment are under various stages of consideration, the source noted.

Talking of the wish list, the source said that the Bangladesh Army has approved procurement of three items, so far, under the LoC - five Bridge Layer Tanks (BLT-72) at a cost of approximately $10 million; seven portable steel bridges (Bailey) at a cost of around $2.2 million; and 11 Mine Protective Vehicles from the Tata Group at an approximate cost of $2.2 million.

Other items proposed to be procured by the Bangladesh Army are Mahindra XUV 500 off-road vehicles; door hard top vehicles from Mahindra at an approximate cost of $2.35 million; heavy recovery vehicles; armoured engineer reconnaissance vehicles; and bullet proof helmets. Other proposals include modernisation and extension of automobile assembling unit for a Bangladesh machine tools factory, which is a proposal from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited; two types of explosives at a cost of overRs4 crore; 21 types of raw materials at a cost of aroundRs3 crore; and 10 types of tools at a cost ofRs6.6 crore.

The Bangladesh Navy has proposed the procurement of a logistics ship, floating dock, oil tanker, and an ocean-going tug, the source stated.

Defence cooperation and the implementation of the LoC will come up for discussion at the highest levels during the ongoing visit in India of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, sources said.

Stressing on India's expanding indigenous defence industrial base, sources said India is keen to offer artillery guns, mortars, rockets and missiles, support vehicles, electronic and engineering equipment, radars, helicopters, military rakes, and ship building services.

In addition, Bangladesh can also be offered India's expertise in sea and airport infrastructure development among others, a second source said.

Last month, the two countries held the fourth India-Bangladesh annual defence dialogue and tri-Service staff talks, during which the implementation of the LoC was reviewed by both sides and there was also significant focus on defence industrial cooperation and capability building.

In May 2018, Defence public sector undertaking, Garden Reach Ship Builders of Kolkata had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Khulna Shipyard Limited of Bangladesh to provide assistance and know-how in the design and construction of warships.

Bangladesh has purchased arms from China, including two conventional diesel electric submarines. China has emerged as one of the top arms suppliers globally, and especially for countries in India's neighbourhood. -The Hindu











