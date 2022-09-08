PM urges Indian bussinessmen to invest more in BD

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged India to go beyond trade to enable larger gains from Bangladesh-India cooperation including investment, finance, services technology transfer within the context of regional cooperation.

She urged the Indian business houses to invest in Mongla and Mirersharai Special Economic Zones which are dedicated to India.

The Prime Minister urged the selected Indian

CEOs who met her. Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and Confederations of Indian Industries (CII) on Wednesday jointly organized the meeting in Delhi, according to a press release of FBCCI issued in Dhaka on Wednesday.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin urged the Indian investors to take advantage of Bangladesh's prominent and growing domestic market, international market access facilities, one stop service in BIDA and liberal investment ecosystem.

"Under the impressive leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we can proudly say that Bangladesh and India's relations are scaling up to a robust and diversified economic portfolio complementing Bangladesh's next tier of development," he added.

G Kishan Reddy, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Tourism and Culture of India mentioned, "We need to further strengthen the relationship between Bangladesh and India in areas that will help bring benefits to the people of the two countries in a way that is long-lasting and based on respect and trust for each other."

Earlier on Tuesday, a meeting titled 'New Horizons in India-Bangladesh Economic Relations' was held jointly organized by FBCCI and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi.

In that meeting, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin urged the governments of both countries to address the issues of non-tariff barriers and trade facilitation including port restrictions, procedural bottlenecks, anti-dumping measures in case of commodities like jute and float glass, testing facilities in port areas and removing logistic disruptions in export-oriented value chain.

This would enable the two countries to take full advantage of SAFTA, he added.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, said, with the geo-political advantage of Bangladesh, there are various sectors and products with huge opportunities including ceramic and glass products.

"Bangladesh has very progressive and industry friendly policies. "We both should work together for mutual benefit. Business can really take us to a level where everybody can see a better life both in India and Bangladesh," he mentioned.

Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman highlighted the investment potential in Bangladesh and stated, "agriculture has been one of the many success stories of Bangladesh and in today's world after the pandemic, food security has been critical for every country. We want to further capitalize on our manufacturing capabilities along with agro processing business in Bangladesh."

Among others, Former FBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad, FICCI South Asia Regional Council chair Manoj Chug, FICCI Director General Arun Chawla also spoke in the Tuesday meeting.

A high-level business delegation led by FBCCI President is visiting India as an entourage of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The delegation reached India on Monday.











