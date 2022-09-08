Death anniv

Today is the 5th death anniversary of Shaafi Hossain Chisty Yousha. He died on 2017 at United Hospital due to Dengue fever shock syndrome. His father Sajjad Hossain Chisty is a journalist and member of Awami League central subcommittee Information and Research. Shaafi Hossain Chisty Yousha was the only beloved son. On his death anniversary special prayer, quran katam and food distribution among unprivileged people have been arranged at Rampura and his village Cumilla. Everyone is requested to attend this programme.