Global awareness required to avert future pandemics: Zahid

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said that the awareness of world representatives should be increased to deal with any pandemic in the future. The powerful nations of the world must take coordinated action to deal with future pandemics. At the same time all countries should give strong importance to health research.

He said these things while attending the first day of the five-day international conference of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the South East Asian Regional Organization (SEARO) which started in Paro, Bhutan on Monday.












